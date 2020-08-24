How a surge of lightning strikes ignited more than 500 California wildfires

Fires burning across California have torched more than a million acres, or 1,562 square miles, and more than triple the area burned in 2019 wildfires, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Many of them were caused by a mass of lightning strikes.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Friday close to 12,000 strikes over a 72-hour period caused more than 560 new wildfires in the state.

Rick Carhart, Cal Fire public information officer for Butte County, said that kind of phenomenon isn't typical.

"We’ve definitely had lightning complex fires before," he said. "The scope of this one, just the fact it's so many fires in such a large area of the state ... is an anomaly."

Scott Rowe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the surge of lightning-caused fires has been one of the most noteworthy in a decade.

"This has been one of the bigger (wildfire) impacts we’ve seen since 2008," he said. "It only takes one strike of lightning to cause a fire with things remaining as dry as they are."

The state had a drier winter than normal and a recent hot stretch of weather has led to an unusually dry summer, according to NWS meteorologist Karleisa Rogacheski. In many places, the lightning came from dry storms, with some rainfall evaporating before making it to the ground due to the heat.

It's not so much that the latest storms were particularly lightning prone, but that the large volume of storms created more opportunities for lightning to ignite the hot, dry terrain, according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Bob Smerbeck.

"(Through the) coast ranges and forest up in Northern California, there's a lot of fuel there, and once you get to the spring it, dries out and bakes," he said. "Once the lightning hits the dry stuff, it blows it to smithereens and catches it on fire."

So why has there been a higher volume of storms lately?

Speaking about Northern California, Smerbeck said the weather pattern leading to the storms was extreme — an abnormal occurrence of tropical moisture from the Pacific Ocean making it farther north and west than usual this time of year.

He said it's more typical to have monsoon moisture come into Northern California from the east, but in this instance, the culprit was the tropical moisture from the southwest.

And what's so threatening about tropical moisture?

"It's more conducive to thunderstorms," Smerbeck said. "That's all you really need."

Smerbeck said he watched hundreds of fire hotspots pop up along the coast and into Northern California over satellite imagery as the moisture caused two surges of thunderstorms Sunday and Monday.

Now, meteorologists are working to find out what comes next. The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch in much of northeastern California from Sunday through Tuesday with possible fire starts from lightning with little to no rainfall.

Experts are watching Tropical Storm Genevieve, as its lingering moisture could bring more lightning northward.

"Unfortunately, we could see more thunderstorms possibly igniting fires again," Smerbeck said.

