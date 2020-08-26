COS Foundation to dedicate memorial trees on Sept. 11

Staff reports

The community is invited to attend the dedication of memorial trees by the College of the Siskiyous Foundation on Friday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. in the area behind the Theater Building next to the Student Center and McCloud Hall.

The Living Memorial Trees will be dedicated in honor and memory of those lost. Limited seating will be provided. Guests may bring their own seating and are encouraged to wear face coverings.

In early 2007, three American elm trees were planted at COS’s Weed campus. These seeds were grown from the seeds of a tree that survived the Oklahoma City Bombing on April 19, 1995.

The seeds were entrusted to a Siskiyou County resident, Marie Mitchell, whose brother, Lt. Paul Mitchell with the New York Fire Department, died in the line of duty on Sept. 11, 2001 at the World Trade Center.

Early plans included establishing an area of remembrance and reflection with benches and a plaque installed near the trees. However, due to changes in senior leadership at COS as well as changes in Foundation Board membership, the project was put on hold.

In the spring of 2019, COS Foundation Director Dawnie Slabaugh requested to continue and complete the project.

At the December 2019 Foundation Board meeting, the Board of Directors approved a project proposal that includes benches, an engraved bronze plaque, and development of a brochure telling the story.

Fundraising for this project began and several local donations were received. Two benches have been purchased and will be placed in the area of the Living Memorial Trees. However, additional support continues to be welcome as a third bench will also be purchased and installed.

Donations can be sent to 800 College Avenue, Weed, CA 96094 with a note that the donation is for the “Living Memorial Tree Project.”

To learn more visit www.siskiyous.edu/foundation/ or call the Foundation Office at (530) 938-5373.