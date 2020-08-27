Siskiyou elections: Want to be a write-in candidate on the Nov. 3 ballot? The time is coming soon.

If you were considering running for office and never got your paperwork to the Siskiyou County Clerk’s office, the time period to file as a write-in candidate is Sept. 7 through Oct. 20.

This period applies to positions on the following boards:

• Weed Elementary School

• Butte Valley Unified, Area 1

• Yreka Union High School, Area 4 Districts

• City Offices in Dunsmuir, Montague, Mount Shasta, Tulelake, Yreka, Weed and the Town of Fort Jones.

Those interested in running as a write-in for a school board position can obtain necessary paperwork in person at the Siskiyou County Clerk’s Office during regular office hours, or by calling the clerk’s office at (530) 842-8084 to have paperwork mailed or emailed.

For write-in candidates for city positions, the required paperwork must be obtained from their specific city clerk’s office.

Contact the city clerk if you are unable to appear in person to have paperwork mailed or emailed. Once the paperwork for city offices has been completed, it must be filed in the county clerk’s office no later than Oct. 20.

For more information, call (530) 842-8084.