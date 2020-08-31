Dunsmuir woman walked into home uninvited and asked for keys to car

Staff reports

A woman who walked into a Dunsmuir home uninvited Aug. 28 and looked for keys to the car parked out front before leaving was arrested in Mount Shasta the following day.

Mikyna Odom, 28 of Dunsmuir, was identified as a suspect in the burglary and booked into Siskiyou County Jail on Saturday, Aug. 29.

In the early morning hours the day before, a Dunsmuir resident called 911 to report that an unknown female was looking in the front windows of his residence and then entered uninvited through the front door, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The female told the reporting party that she needed a car and wanted the keys to the car parked out front, the Sheriff’s Office said. The reporting party told her to leave, but the female first looked around in the residence for the car keys before leaving without them.

Deputies began investigating and developed a possible suspect from information gathered from the reporting party and family members, the Sheriff’s office said. Information regarding the identity of the alleged burglary suspect was relayed to the area patrol deputies.

“The following day, an alert Sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspect ... seated in a vehicle at a business in Mount Shasta,” according to the report.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or similar incidents is urged to contact the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.