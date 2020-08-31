Homicide victim in Mt. Shasta Vista area found on parcel where illegal marijuana was being grown

An autopsy has been scheduled for this afternoon to glean additional information about the death of a man who was found Thursday on a parcel of land off A-12 where illegal marijuana cultivation was taking place.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Shao H. Huang, 52 of San Francisco.

Siskiyou County Undersheriff Karl Houtman called the homicide investigation now underway “extensive.”

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence and there is no reason to believe that the citizens of the Mt. Shasta Vista area are in any danger,” Houtman said. The suspect(s) are still unidentified, he added.

Those with information can call the SCSO’s dispatch center at (530) 841-2900.