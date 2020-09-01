Dunsmuir honors two outstanding citizens with Alexander Dunsmuir, Citizen of the Year awards

Tim Holt

A Dunsmuir tradition was revived over the weekend when two of the town’s longtime residents, Tim Seidlitz and Wendy Grochol, were serenaded on their doorsteps by fellow residents.

They are the recipients of this year’s Alexander Dunsmuir and Citizen Of The Year awards for their outstanding service to the community.

Previous award winners made up the small group that sang “For He’s (She’s) A Jolly Good Fellow” to the two honorees, who were also presented with framed certificates detailing their contributions and pots of miniature roses.

Alexander Dunsmuir honoree Tim Seidlitz is retiring from his optometry practice this year, but for nearly 40 years he has provided free vision care screenings for students at local elementary schools. He is a past president of the Rotary Club and the Railroad Days Committee.

Citizen Of The Year Wendy Grochol, who’s lived in Dunsmuir for 40 years, is an active member of the Dunsmuir Rotary Club and has helped organize the club’s annual Holiday Crafts Faire for the past decade. Recently, she supervised the installation of used fishing line receptacles at 11 sites along the river. She is also one of the volunteers packing the lunches that are being delivered to Dunsmuir Elementary School students taking their classes online at home.

The awards go back nearly 50 years, and the door-to-door visits and serenades were for many years part of that tradition. The celebratory visits were revived this year when a dinner honoring the awardees had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Event organizers are hoping the dinner can still take place sometime next year.

The dinner, when it does take place, will also include a special award to The Wheelhouse, chosen by the Dunsmuir Chamber Of Commerce as its Business Of The Year.

The Wheelhouse was chosen, according to chamber board member David Clarno, “because of an innovative business model that includes board games and trivia nights, a strong desire to connect with the community, and their delivery of a good product.”