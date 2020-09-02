Vegetation fire near McCloud quickly contained to quarter acre

Staff reports

Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers

Quick work by firefighters got a fire in the Shasta Trinity National Forest east of McCloud under control soon after it was reported Tuesday morning, Sept. 1.

The vegetation fire was contained to about a quarter acre, according to scanner traffic. The fire was possibly spread from an outdoor fire pit in the Shasta Forest Estates, a subdivision off the grid just outside of McCloud.

McCloud Fire Department, Mount Shasta Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service personnel, CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit, and the Dunsmuir/Castella Fire Department responded.