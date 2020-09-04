Pondosa CAL FIRE station broken into while firefighters helped with lightning fires

While firefighters were away from the Pondosa CAL FIRE station on Highway 89 last month fighting fires across the state, someone broke into the station’s living area, took several sets of keys, and took two vehicles for joyrides.

Both the Subaru Forrester and the Toyota Tacoma were recovered but were heavily damaged, said Officer Joe Hedayattzadeh with the Redding California Highway Patrol.

Suzi Brady, spokesperson for the Siskiyou CAL FIRE unit, confirmed the theft but said little information could be released since the investigation is ongoing.

The Forrester was located by a Burney resident on Tamarack Road, who found the owner’s name – a CAL FIRE captain – on a discarded receipt inside the damaged vehicle, CHP said. The second vehicle was located nearby.

Some water rescue gear in the Forrester was also stolen before the vehicle was left abandoned, Hedayattzadeh sai

The break-in occurred sometime between Aug. 17 and 26.