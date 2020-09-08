Interstate 5 closed in Oregon, areas near Ashland ordered to evacuate

Staff reports

Siskiyou Daily News

Interstate 5 is closed in both directions north and south due to a vegetation fire in the Bear Creek area in Ashland, Ore.

At least one neighborhood is under evacuation notice, and traffic has been stopped between mileposts 14 and 21, from south Ashland to south Medford.

“There is a grass fire near Almeda Drive in Quiet Village which Fire crews are responding to,” the City of Ashland in a Facebook release. “Those in the areas of west Michell Avenue and lower Cambridge Street should evacuate.”

According to an update posted on RogueWeather.com’s Facebook page, the fire nearing the Exit 19 area.

Crews are fighting the fire near the 76 gas station on Valley View Road, RogueWeather.com stated. "That means the area around Butler Ford, Town and Country Chevrolet, and Jackson Hot Springs is at grave threat right now."