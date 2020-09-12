Possible power shutoff due to wildfire risk in Weed area Sunday

Pacific Power said it is "closely monitoring" the Weed area for wildfire risk and may cut off power to 2,500 residents in the area between North Weed and Lake Shastina on Sunday, Sept. 13.

What is known as a Public Safety Power Shutoff prevents wind-blown or falling debris from making contact with energized power lines, Pacific Power said in a press release.

Because of its notoriously high winds, Weed is considered a high fire risk area. The shutoff is possible beginning late morning extending into the early evening in a section between north Weed and Lake Shastina, which is "of particular concern."

Customers are encouraged to be prepared and have an outage kit ready.

"The measure is a proactive effort to mitigate wildfire risk in the face of hazardous fire weather conditions including extremely low humidity, dry vegetation, elevated levels on key weather indexes and sustained winds and gusts," Pacific Power said.

“We are doing all that we can to protect our customers and communities during this time of historic weather conditions and wildfires affecting the regions we serve,” said Jeff Bolton, emergency manager. “For high-risk areas, a public safety power outage is one way we can help ensure safety, along with work we already do to de-energize lines and make repairs to aid emergency responders.”

Public Safety Power Shutoff

Those who may be affected by the possible shutoff have been notified, through phone calls, email and text messages, Pacific Power said.

Pacific Power crews will actively patrol and remove debris from lines and make repairs if needed, according to the company, which serves more than 1.8 million customers Pacific Power and Rocky Mountain Power. Once line inspections are complete and extreme weather conditions have subsided, Pacific Power will re-energize the lines.

An emergency kit should contain the following:

• Water – one gallon per person per day

• Non-perishable food (for family members and pets)

• Battery-powered radio and extra batteries

• Flashlight and extra batteries

• Blankets

• First aid kit with essential medications

• Manual can opener

• Solar powered cell phone charger

• Copies of important family documents

• Cash

• Special items for infants, elderly or disabled family members

Visit pacificpower.net/psps for additional information on Public Safety Power Shutoffs, wildfire safety and emergency preparedness.