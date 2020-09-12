Saturday update: 45 acre Schoolhouse Fire in Scott Valley 50% contained

Since it started on Wednesday, Sept. 8, the Schoolhouse Fire, burning near Schoolhouse Gap Road and McAdams Creek Road in Scott Valley has grown to 45 acres and was 50% contained as of Friday.

More:CAL FIRE: Scott Valley 'Schoolhouse Fire' is 20% contained, 45 acres

The fire hasn't grown in size since the day it was reported.

The CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit is working on the fire. Its cause is unknown.