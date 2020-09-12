Slater Fire on Saturday: Personnel assigned specifically for locating people unaccounted for

Update 8:55 a.m.

Personnel have been specifically assigned to assist the community in locating people who are unaccounted for due to the Slater Fire, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said.

By calling dispatch at (530) 841-2900, concerned members of the community will be transferred to the Emergency Operations Center where they can receive help locating people.

Siskiyou County Animal Control is asking those who need welfare checks for their animals still in the evacuation zones to call (530) 643-3658 and leave a voicemail if necessary.

"We have teams in Happy Camp checking on animals and providing food and water for those that are safe and contained," the Sheriff's Office reported. "If any animals are found injured, in unsafe conditions, or roaming loose we will get them transported to our animal evacuation shelters in Yreka."

Siskiyou County Animal Evacuation Shelters are being held in the following locations:

DOGS ARE BEING SHELTERED AT:

Rescue Ranch Yreka

2216 East Oberlin Road

Yreka, CA 96097

(530) 842-0829

CATS ARE BEING SHELTERED AT:

Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds - Poultry Building

1712 Fairlane Road

Yreka, CA 96097

(541) 531-1086

LIVESTOCK IS BEING SHELTERED AT:

Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds - North Entrance Near Horse Barns

1712 Fairlane Road

Yreka, CA 96097

(530) 841-4028

Original story

With humidity climbing and light winds forecasted for Saturday, firefighters hope the Slater Fire will be terrain driven - rather than driven by wind - so they can get a better handle on it.

A total of 390 fire personnel are battling the two fires.

Both the Slater and Devil fire remained 0% contained, according to Friday evening's latest update on Inciweb. Authorities have revised the size of the fires to 136,310 acres and 4,488 acres, respectively.

Fire managers were able to establish "good line" around the community of Happy Camp and focused Friday on mopping up and securing structures. Firefighters also made progress assessing and building fireline along the west edge of the fire. Crews constructed fireline down from Cade Mountain toward Highway 96, which the active fire’s edge is expected to reach.

A bulldozer continued Friday to reopen an old line from the 2012 Goff Fire on the south side of the Devil Fire to protect the community of Seiad.

Mandatory evacuation orders were downgraded to evacuation warnings for residents along Highway 96 between Scott Bar Road and Portuguese Flat.

Crews were unable to fly Friday due to smoke conditions, but were able to scout opportunities for containment to the north, according to authorities.

Equipment and crews hbuit approximately 18 miles of direct and indirect line along the northwestern edges of the Slater Fire. In the Holland Loop area, dozer line has been constructed to protect the structures, and the fire is still some distance from those structures, according to Inciweb.

Fireline has been completed around the community of O’Brien, and the area has suffered no additional structure losses. In the northwest portion of the fire near Waldo, crews began building containment lines.

The Wild Rivers Ranger District (Rogue-Siskiyou National Forest) has 150 local firefighters assigned to the Slater Fire that are working along the Highway 199 corridor.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.