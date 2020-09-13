Power shutoff to prevent wildfire in Weed today, lights should go back on around 8 p.m.

Pacific Power is shutting off electricity to about 2,500 of its customers in the Weed area at 10 a.m. today due to "extreme wildfire conditions" brought on by hot and dry conditions and strong winds.

The utility said it hopes to restore power by 8 p.m.

The area affected by the outage includes a section from just north of Black Butte, extending north to the south end of Lake Shastina, bounding on the east just west of Highway 97 west to Old Highway 99 and Stewart Springs Road, in the areas of Weed, Hammond Ranch, Edgewood and Carrick.

Go to https://bit.ly/33mDiZC to see a map of the Public Safety Power Shutoff area and to see if you are affected. Customers are encouraged to be prepared and have an outage kit ready.

PSPSs prevent wind-blown or falling debris from making contact with energized power lines, Pacific Power said.