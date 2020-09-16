All five Yreka City Council candidates to participate in forum

All five candidates for the Yreka City Council will participate in a forum on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at the Republican Campaign headquarters in Yreka. Candidates for two seats on the council include Tryes Cha, Corey Middleton, Steve Radford and incumbents Norman Shaskey and Duane Kegg.

The candidates forum is co-sponsored by the Siskiyou Patriots and the Siskiyou Conservative Republicans and will give the opportunity to get to know the candidates better and to ask them questions about the issues that are important to them.

Each candidate will have three minutes to speak and then they will answer written questions submitted by the audience. There will be a time limit for their responses, said organizer Louise Gliatto.

The forum will be open to the public at 308 S. Broadway Yreka (across from the old Siskiyou Daily News building) starting at 6:30 p.m.