Thursday update: Pacific Power may shut off power in Weed

Pacific Power may shut off power to approximately 2,500 residents in the Weed area today, Sept. 17, due to high fire risk. The Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) event is scheduled to begin around 2 p.m. today. Shut offs could last until 6.p.m. tonight.

Use this map to find out if your home is in a Public Safety Power Shutoff area.

"Forecasted high, sustained winds are stronger than what we saw on Sunday when we initiated the previous PSPS," said Erik Brookhouse, vice president of system operations at Pacific Power. "We understand the inconvenience this can cause our customers and appreciate their patience during this important public safety event."

Public Safety Power Shutoff prevents wind-blown or falling debris from making contact with energized power lines, Pacific Power said in a press release.

Pacific Power crews will actively patrol and remove debris from lines and make repairs if needed, according to the company, which serves more than 1.8 million customers Pacific Power and Rocky Mountain Power. Once line inspections are complete and extreme weather conditions have subsided, Pacific Power will re-energize the lines.

Customers are encouraged to be prepared and have an outage kit ready, containing the following:

• Water – one gallon per person per day

• Non-perishable food (for family members and pets)

• Battery-powered radio and extra batteries

• Flashlight and extra batteries

• Blankets

• First aid kit with essential medications

• Manual can opener

• Solar powered cell phone charger

• Copies of important family documents

• Cash

• Special items for infants, elderly or disabled family members

Visit pacificpower.net/psps for additional information on Public Safety Power Shutoffs, wildfire safety and emergency preparedness.