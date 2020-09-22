Dispersed camping prohibited in Shasta Trinity; Klamath NF remains closed

Although the Shasta Trinity National Forest reopened Saturday after a temporary closure due to “unprecedented” fire danger, dispersed camping and overnight use has been closed in certain areas of the forest surrounding the towns of McCloud, Mount Shasta, Weed, Dunsmuir and Castella.

This order will be in effect until Oct. 31, according to a press release from the Forest Service.

The Klamath National Forest, meanwhile, has opted to remain closed through Thursday, Sept. 24, further affecting deer hunters who are chomping at the bit to get out and enjoy the season. The decision will be reevaluated daily, the Forest Services said.

The Shasta Trinity order has been enacted due to the rise in dispersed camping, including an increase in illegal campfires, the release states.

“The potential for new fires to start and burn uncontrollably is extremely high,” the Forest Service notes. “Dangerous fire conditions, along with limited firefighting resources, pose a significant threat to communities, the visiting public, and adjacent private landowners of National Forest System lands.”

In conjunction with Siskiyou County, the Bunny Flat gate on Everitt Memorial Highway, will remain closed for the remainder of the season. This includes Panther Meadows Campground, which will be closed for overnight use. Day use will still be allowed in all areas throughout the unit.

“We appreciate everyone understanding and their support with complying with this forest closure order to ensure the safety of the recreating public and to help protect the communities within this area,” said Shasta McCloud Management Unit District Ranger Carolyn Napper. “Our wildland firefighting resources are stretched thin and we all need to do our part in protecting our Forest and where we live.”

For more information, call the Mt. Shasta Ranger Station at (530) 926-4511 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or visit the forest website www.fs.usda.gov/stnf or Facebook www.facebook.com/shastatrinitynf.