Get ready for snow: Mount Shasta' Senior Snow Removal program application window is opening soon

Great Northern Services said it’s ok to bring on the snow. The application window for Mount Shasta's Senior Snow Removal program is coming soon.

Applications for the City of Mt. Shasta’s free snow removal program must be picked up between Wednesday, Oct. 14 and Friday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mt. Shasta City Park, 1315 Nixon Rd in Mt. Shasta or at Great Northern Services, 310 Boles Street in Weed.

Completed applications must be returned to either location between Monday Oct. 19 and Thursday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The program operates on a first come-first served basis, and registration often fills up.

GNS asks people to respect social distancing measures in place at each location.

The Senior Snow Removal Program is funded by a Community Development Block Grant granted to the City of Mt. Shasta. The program is administered by Great Northern Services and independent contractors are hired to perform snow removal along city streets. The program is open to eligible seniors (60 and over) and disabled individuals living within the city limits. To be eligible an applicant must reside at the address year-round, and there cannot be anyone under the age of 60 living at the residence who is physically capable of removing snow.

Call Heather Solus, Community Services Director at Great Northern Services with any questions at (530) 938-4115 ext. 128.