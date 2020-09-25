Candidate Palmer wants to reflect views of the people on Weed City Council

Editor’s note: This is the last in a series of profiles about the five candidates for two seats on the Weed City Council. Other candidates include incumbents Bob Hall and Sue Tavalero, as well as former city manager Ron Stock and retired coach Mark Mazzoni.

Weed City Council candidate Brian Palmer said if elected on Nov. 3, he will “listen to the people” and make sure city policy reflects what residents want.

The owner of Black Butte Towing and a Siskiyou County citizen for more than 30 years, Palmer believes the current city council doesn’t always make decisions with the public in mind.

“They work for the people. It’s not about what they want,” said Palmer, 63.

Q&A with the candidate

Palmer answered a set of questions via mail.

Q: What are your main goals if elected?

A: If elected I would focus on growth for the City of Weed: other than the cannabis world. We need to bring jobs to our community that would support the citizens of Weed and allow pride in our community.

More:Weed’s mayor Sue Tavalero wants to continue work on council

More:Candidate Mazzoni aims to serve community on Weed’s city council

Q: Do you have any ideas to increase economic development in the City of Weed?

A: I have owned/run a successful business in the City of Weed for over 40 years. I believe we need to bring in a variety of businesses that would increase our sales tax income and benefit the citizens fo Weed. Our commercial property needs to be put for the best opportunity for the community of Weed. I do not believe tying up 60+ acres for cannabis is in the best interest for the City of Weed.

Q: In what ways could the city council support businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic?

A: Shopping local supports our city. With a more diverse economy and businesses this would be more possible and allow our citizens to shelter in place and still provide for their families. I believe we should do everything possible to aid our citizens during these times.

Q: Do you support the .25 cent sales tax proposed in Measure M to help Weed shore its budget, or do you have other ideas to do so?

A: I believe we need to find an alternate solution other than Measure M. All persons have been over taxed and we could find another option to help with the budget.

Q: In your opinion, what is the most pressing issue that is currently facing the City of Weed?

A: Supporting our law enforcement and bringing businesses to our city that benefit the community as a whole.

More:Former Weed city manager wants to serve on council

Q: What is your favorite thing about living in Weed?

A: The quiet, low crime and beautiful views. It’s nice knowing my kids, grandkids can feel safe and protected in our community. I’d like for Weed to remain a safe community for all!