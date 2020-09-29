Driver of stolen Bentley convertible crashes car, runs from scene in Weed

The driver of a Bentley convertible stolen from Walnut Creek fled the scene of an accident Monday night on North Old Stage Road in Weed after losing control of the car and striking two parked vehicles.

The suspect is still outstanding, said California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Chris Tuggle.

A resident on North Old Stage heard the accident at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Sept. 28, Tuggle said. The 2012 Bentley was abandoned at the scene and the driver was heard running away.

After investigation, it was determined the Bentley had been stolen from Walnut Creek approximately three months ago, Tuggle said.

The driver was headed south on Old Stage Road at an undetermined speed, when for reasons still to be determined, they lost control just north of Nighthawk Lane and collided with the homeowner’s two vehicles. All three vehicles sustained major damage, Tuggle said.

Officers searched the area until midnight, but the suspect wasn’t located.

Those with information should call the Mount Shasta CHP at (530) 926-2627.