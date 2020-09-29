UPDATE: Four small vegetation fires near McCloud contained

Update 12:10 p.m.

A fourth fire was discovered along Highway 89, although firefighters have contained all of them.

The largest of the fires is 15 by 15 feet, two are 10 by 10 feet and the size of the fourth fire is unknown, according to scanner traffic. Firefighters estimate the fires will be extinguished within an hour.

The fires are within the state's responsibility

Original story:

Firefighters from multiple agencies have been called to a vegetation fire on Highway 89 near McCloud Tuesday morning, with three separate starts, according to scanner traffic.

The largest of the fires was 15 by 15 feet and the other two were smaller spots just before noon.

The fires are approximately three to five miles east of McCloud. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 11:47 a.m.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.