Lake Shastina car chase ends in Weed, driver and accomplice arrested

Mount Shasta Herald

A Weed man was arrested Wednesday evening after a high speed chase that began in Lake Shastina and ended in Weed's Lincoln Heights neighborhood.

The suspect, 22-year-old Cavonte Amaru Shumlai, was booked into the Siskiyou County Jail for felony evading arrest, assault on a peace officer, attempted murder of a peace officer, transporting marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale and two outstanding Weed Police Department felony warrants, according to a press release from the Lake Shastina Police Department.

Also arrested was 57-year-old Kenneth Richard Bonner of Weed for felony accessory after the fact for attempting to aid Shumlai in fleeing, the LSPD said.

The incident began at about 6 p.m. on Sept. 30, when a Lake Shastina police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on Big Springs Road near Rancho Road for a driver seat belt violation.

After being stopped, the vehicle accelerated to a high rate of speed attempting to evade the officer, the LSPD said. The vehicle drove south on Big Springs Road and turned west on Jackson Ranch Road. At that point, according to the press release, a second Lake Shastina police unit joined the pursuit racing toward Edgewood.

The suspect vehicle then turned back south onto Hoy Road, LSPD said, and other law enforcement agencies responded to the area including Weed Police Department, U.S. Forest Service, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol.

As the suspect vehicle headed toward patrol cars, the driver was seen swerving toward the Weed Police cruiser and missed hitting him, LSPD said.

The pursuit continued into the Lincoln Heights area where the suspect stopped and fled on foot. A pickup truck was seen backing out of a house where the suspect was seen running to, according to the press release.

A Sheriff’s deputy stopped the vehicle and asked the driver if the suspect was in the truck. The suspect then fled the vehicle, again running on foot toward Railroad Avenue. Shumlai was located hiding under a house in the area and with the assistance of the Sheriff's Office's Special Response Team negotiator and a WPD K-9, taken into custody.