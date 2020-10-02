City of Yreka seeks public input on new Foothill Drive pool

The City of Yreka is working with Yreka Splash to pursue a grant to build a new pool in Yreka. In-person and zoom meetings will be held later this month to get the public's input into the proposal. The idea is to collect ideas on what the pool and park area should look like.

The meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19, 20, and 21. You can go to https:/uso2web.zoom.us/j/6194957056. Or, call the conference call number at 669--900-6833, or toll-free at 888-788-099. The meeting id number is 619-495-7056/

Onsite meetings are set for Friday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. at the corner of Sierra Vista Drive and Foothill Drive, north of the apartments. This is the area of the proposed pool and park, which is off of Foothill Drive. Participants are required to wear masks and to keep a safe social distance.

The city's request to apply for the grant was approved unanimously by the city council at its meeting on Thursday, Sept. 17, with the consensus that this was the best avenue to get a functioning swimming pool back in town.

The current pool, Ringe, has sat unused for three years because the city can’t afford repairs necessary to make it functional. The closest public pool is the Montague Community Pool, located about six miles from Yreka.

In the summer of 2017, a large crack was discovered at the bottom of Ringe Pool, which was built in 1962 and is located on Knapp Street next to Ringe Field.

The Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program provides funding to acquire land when combined with the creation of a recreation feature. If the city is awarded the grant, then the acquisition costs of the property would be an eligible expense. The city hopes to apply for the grant and should hear back if they received it or not sometime next year.

For more information go to the city's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CityOfYreka, or call (530) 841-2336.