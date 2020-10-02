UPDATE: 'Memorial Fire' 100% contained, authorities ask people to stop calling 911

Mount Shasta Herald

Update 11:45 a.m.

The Memorial Fire off of Everitt Memorial Highway on the flanks of Mt. Shasta is now 100% contained and is smaller than previously reported, at 0.75 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Update 10:20 a.m.

The Memorial Fire, which is approximately four to five acres, is "considered contained," the Mount Shasta Police Department said in a update about the situation, with a dozer line surrounding it.

Crews are now conducting mop up operations, MSPD said, adding that residents should expect to see smoke throughout the day.

The fire, which is in the McBride Springs area, is a U.S. Forest Service incident. Mount Shasta Police Department, Mount Shasta Fire Department, CAL FIRE, U.S. Forest Service Fire and Law Enforcement, Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office, and California Highway Patrol personnel all responded and assisted with containment and evacuation of the immediate area, MSPD said.

US Forest Service Shasta-Trinity Division Chief Heather McRae said there is a "low probability" that the Memorial Fire will spread.

Update: 9:50 a.m.

The public is asked not to report the Memorial Fire to 911, according to an automated CodeRed message from Siskiyou County. "The fire has containment and has low probability of spread," the message said.

Update: 9:30 a.m.

Everitt Memorial Highway has been closed for public and firefighter safety until further notice, according the U.S. Forest Service.

Original Story

Firefighters are responding to a fire, dubbed the Memorial Fire on the west slope of Mt. Shasta off of Everitt Memorial Highway.

The fire was spotted Friday morning at approximately 6:30 a.m.