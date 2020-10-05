Quilt raffle raises funds to beautify Etna

ETNA – A National Parks Quilt Raffle drawing benefiting the Little Lot in downtown Etna was held Saturday at Etna Creek Outfitters.

Proceeds will support the non-profit group The Etna Beautification Project, which is currently doing improvement work at the Little Lot at 419 Main Street in downtown Etna. Judy Crook won the quilt, which was made by Etna Beautification board member Mary Kay Harold. The quilt was displayed at Etna Creek Outfitters, and tickets were sold at the store, which opened in July and is owned by mother and daughter Meg and Alison Pick.

The Etna Beautification Project is an emerging non-profit, with the mission to improve and beautify Etna, including 419 Main Street. After a fire in 1999, The Etna Beautification Project identified the vacant lot at 419 Main Street as a site that would be an ideal community gathering space. The EBP has spent countless hours clearing the space and adding significant touches to create an attractive, usable space.

Beautification project board president Kory Hayden said the funds would help the group continue to improve the lot, including creating a pathway through the lot. She said the project is a positive outlet to bring something to downtown Etna the whole community can enjoy this special gathering place.

This includes people having reading groups or performing music for passersby.

"It has been amazing to be part of this project," Hayden said. "It's a great component to downtown."

Members of the Etna Beautification Project Board are Kory Hayden, Mary Kay Harold, Jan Gaynor and BJ Grubb.