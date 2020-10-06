COS coach Phil Maas's book 'is a testament to why football matters'

Longtime College of the Siskiyous instructor and coach Phil Maas was determined to share the stories of those who played football at the junior college and small college level, and the sport's importance in changing people's lives.

After years of work, Maas published his book in August, “The Heart of Football: Why the Small College Game Matters."

“We have forgotten why America invented football, and why the game is so important to us as a people,” Maas wrote in the book. The book he said, is "a testament to why football matters.”

The book is available on Amazon.com and at the website of its publisher, Hugo House Publishing, hugohousepublishers.com. The cost is $8.95 for the e-edition and $19.95 for the book.

A former high school and college football player himself, Maas has coached football for close to 50 years and retired from COS in 2007. During his career, he was the head track and field coach and head of the Spanish Department at COS. Maas also coached at two high schools, College of the Desert, and The Graz Giants in Austria.

Since retiring from the college, he has continued coaching and most recently, he was the running back coach with the Eagles.

Maas wanted to focus his attention on what he knows best - small college football - and how these programs allow players to change their lives forever.

"I wanted to tell their stories," he said. "I've seen firsthand the impact football made on these young men and the beliefs that were changed due to this sport."

While major college and pro football teams have had countless books written on them, Maas wanted to shine the spotlight on those that normally do not receive much attention. The junior college players and coaches, though, put much time and effort into the sport of football.

Maas interviewed 30 small college players, including many who played at COS, for the book. He also interviewed recently retired COS athletic director Dennis Roberts who was raised in Siskiyou County and played football at COS and Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Ore.

For many of these young men, the sport helped them realize the importance of education and went on to obtain their degrees and have productive lives. Many of them were the first members of their family to obtain a college degree.

“A lot of kids I know have used football as a way to finish their college education,” he said. “Football has helped so many kids find a way to obtain a degree.”

Maas recalled one player in the book that came to COS years ago named Merced Najera. His family were farm laborers, and he was a great kicker for the team.

“When he came here, he didn’t know if college was for him,” he said. Maas said COS opened Merced's eyes and showed him he was capable of finishing his degree. He went on to Chico State and is now a Mercy High School in Red Bluff, where he's been since 1993. He teaches Foreign Language and Physical Education.

“College opens opportunities for many of these players that otherwise might not have happened without football,” Maas said.

Maas said he loved that the players opened up about their life experiences and how the sport changed their lives. He said his goal was to let the players speak from the heart and honestly tell their stories from their perspective.

Maas said the wife of one of the players told him she had never seen her husband opening up the way he did during the interview.

Maas hopes his book opens a discussion on the need for smaller schools, especially in California, to offer college football to give those players who do not play on the D1 level a chance to play and earn a degree.

While there are smaller four-year schools throughout the country at the NCAA D-2, D-3, and NAIA level that offers football, including in Oregon and Washington, for a large state like California, there are very few. There is only one D2 school offering football: Azuza Pacific. There are eight D3 programs. All these schools are located in southern California.

Humboldt State University dropped its NCAA D-2 football program a few years ago due to budget cuts.

While schools like Sonoma State and Chico State had football programs, they were dropped in the 1990s mainly due to budget cuts, leaving a major hole in the state for football players.

Maas hopes smaller schools - from state schools to private colleges - should look into starting football programs in California. He believes this goal is attainable and would greatly benefit the schools and the players.

“If they did that, it would help so many players and be such a benefit,” he said. “It would create more opportunities for our kids in the state to stay here and get a good education.”

“Forming these bonds and being in school opens up so many doors for them," Maas said. "I love seeing all these people from all walks of life coming together over a common goal and interest – football.”

Phil said a key contributor to the book was longtime Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers editor and sports editor Steve Gerace, who looked over his work and gave advice and suggestions.

“He gave so much time to this,” Maas said. “It’s not an easy process. It takes time to put a book together.”

Maas is hoping to have book signings in Siskiyou County eventually but is unsure when due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This book has high school and college players in mind,” he wrote. “I want you and your parents to understand why America’s game can - and should be - your game.”