COVID-19 cancels Veterans Day ceremony at Living Memorial Sculpture Garden

Mount Shasta Herald

Citing "the worsening conditions of COVID-19," the Living Memorial Sculpture Garden Board of Directors decided to cancel the Veterans Day Service at the Living Memorial Sculpture Garden this year. The annual event was scheduled for Nov. 11.

“People coming from all over the U.S. and beyond, including babes in arms and toddlers to the elderly would be at risk as this virus seems to grow when people gather together in groups of any size,” according to a press release from the LMSG board.

The LMSG is located on Highway 97 near Weed.

Names will be placed on the Memorial and Sponsor Walls and all names from the Memorial Day service and this Veterans Day service, will be read and dedicated at the 2021 Memorial Day Service, according to the press release.

Call Nancy Wallace at (530) 938-2218 or Suzanne Breceda at (530) 842-2477 with questions. Leave a message and your call will be returned.