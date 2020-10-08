Weed woman died in Sept. 30 Carrick house fire

A 71-year-old Weed woman died in a house fire in Weed's Carrick Addition Sept. 30.

Roberta Ann Barker was found inside the burned home, said Siskiyou County Undersheriff Karl Houtman. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, said CAL FIRE public information officer Suzi Brady.

The fire, which was reported on the afternoon of Sept. 30 off of Evergreen Lane, put Carrick residents on a short evacuation watch. Multiple structures were threatened, as the fire extended into vegetation, said CAL FIRE Fire Captain Specialist in Law Enforcement and Prevention Nick Pisano.

While the fire itself was contained at less than an acre in size, a 100 by 100 foot area of vegetation also burned due to spread.

Pisano said that there was a previously established control line "about 15 or 20 feet from Carrick Creek." The fire burned about 10 feet from the edge of the creek. "The firefighters did a good to keep any contaminants from running into the creek," he added.