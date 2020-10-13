Dunsmuir candidates to answer questions during Sunday forum

The Dunsmuir Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a candidate forum this Sunday, October 18 at 1 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the forum will be conducted via Zoom. Candidates for city council and treasurer will participate, and Measure H (the sales tax increase) will be covered.

Candidates for two seats on the city council include Bruce Deutsch, Dave Keisler, Ahmet Tasci and Sandra Vaughan. Dena Marlatt and Mario Rubino are the two candidates for treasurer.

Questions can be submitted in advance by email to director@dunsmuir.com or dropped off at the Dunsmuir Chamber office. People will also be able to submit questions during the Zoom meeting.

The Zoom address will be posted at the Dunsmuir Chamber of Commerce website, dunsmuir.com.