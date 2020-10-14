Siskiyou keeps COVID-19 cases low, remains in least restrictive reopening tier

With a COVID-19 positivity rate that's less than 1%, Siskiyou County remained Tuesday in the least restrictive of California's four COVID-19 reopening tiers - the yellow tier. Each county's metrics are reassessed each week on Tuesday for possible tier reassignment.

On Wednesday morning, Siskiyou had five confirmed positive cases, and 182 overall with 2.6 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 people.

Statewide, there are 6.8 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 people and a 3.4% positivity rate, according to the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy dashboard.

Most businesses can operate with restrictions in the yellow tier. If a county’s metrics worsen for two consecutive weeks, it will be assigned a more restrictive tier. To move forward, a county must meet the next tier’s criteria for two consecutive weeks.

For the second week in a row, state data shows neighboring Shasta County has the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases of any county in California and is in danger of moving to the "widespread," or purple tier.

Shasta County has a rate of 19 new cases a day per 100,000 residents, according to the dashboard, and the county reported its 25th COVID-19 death on Tuesday, the fifth since the start of October.

There have been no confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in Siskiyou County, according to the county's dashboard.

Shasta County remains in the red/substantial risk tier in California's reopening blueprint after Tuesday's statewide data update. If the county's rate of cases doesn't improve, the county could enter the purple/widespread tier next week, which would bring more business restrictions.

COVID-19 cases in the North State

Here's where COVID-19 case totals stood in far Northern California, according to the most recent reports from each county's public health department.

Butte County, 2,946

Shasta County, 1,502

Tehama County, 680

Glenn County, 635

Colusa County, 543

Siskiyou County, 182

Lassen County, 113 in the general population and 636 in its state prisons

Plumas County, 52

Modoc County, 28

Trinity County, 21

Coastal counties in Northern California:

Mendocino, 1,050

Humboldt, 533

Del Norte, 170

COVID-19 in California

Here's the most recent statewide COVID-19 count, tabulated by state health officials since March 19, 2020:

Confirmed cases in California: 852,406

Deaths: 16,581

Current hospitalizations from confirmed cases: 2,226

Current hospitalizations from suspected cases: 834

Cases, age 0-17: 89,498

Cases, age 18-49: 510,413

Cases, age 50-64: 160,823

Cases, age 65+: 90,787

Age unknown/missing: 885

Health workers infected: 41,402

Health workers who have died: 192

Here’s what can open in the yellow tier

• Hair salons: open indoors with modifications

• Retail: open indoors with modifications

• Malls: open indoors with limited food court capacity

• Personal care services (nail salons, body waxing, etc.): open indoors with modifications

• Museums, zoos and aquariums: open indoors with modifications

• Places of worship: open indoors at 50% capacity

• Movie theaters: open indoors at 50% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

• Hotels: open with modifications, plus their indoor pools can open, spas can open, and fitness centers can open at 50% capacity

• Gyms: open indoors at 50% capacity, plus saunas, spas, steam rooms and indoor pools can open

• Restaurants: open indoors at 50% capacity

• Wineries: open indoors at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer

• Bars and breweries: open indoors at 50% capacity

• Family entertainment centers: open indoors at 50% capacity including arcades, ice skating, roller skating, and indoor playgrounds

• Cardrooms: open indoors at 50% capacity

• Non-essential offices: encourage telework but can reopen in-person work spaces

• Professional sports: no live audiences

• Schools: can reopen for in-person instruction after two weeks out of the purple tier.