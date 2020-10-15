Big rig driver crashes on I-5, flees scene

California Highway Patrol officers arrested the driver of a big rig for DUI on Wednesday evening, Oct. 14, after the rig ran off the roadway on Interstate 5, south of County Road A-12.

Rodney Cavan, 52, of Sheridan, Ore., was driving southbound on I-5 just after 9 p.m. when he failed to maintain control of the big rig, ran off the roadway and overturned, according to a press release from the Yreka California Highway Patrol. The rig blocked both southbound lanes and after the crash, Cavan fled the scene on foot in an easterly direction.

The driver was later apprehended by CHP officers and was taken into custody for driving under the influence. The collision remains under investigation, according to the press release.

The CHP reminds everyone to not drink and drive.