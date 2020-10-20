Fire started behind Rays, culprit turns self in to Mount Shasta Police

A 21-year-old Mount Shasta man was arrested on Oct. 18 after admitting to setting a fire behind Rays Food Place.

Suspect Aiden Funk started a fire early Thurday morning, Oct. 15 around 2 a.m., which burned "mostly cardboard boxes and milk crates," said Mount Shasta Police Department Lt. Joe Restine. The crates were stacked on a loading dock behind the store. Thanks to a quick response from the Mount Shasta Fire Department, there were no flames inside the building, only smoke.

Three days later on Oct. 18, Funk entered the MSPD and admitted to starting the fire. He was taken into custody and booked in Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka on arson charges. As of Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, Funk remained in custody with a requested bond amount of $50,000.

According to Rays Food Place Manager Frank Akers, all of the produce from the day had to be removed and discarded due to the smoke. "There wasn't much significant damage inside the store, other than the smoke," he said.

While Akers couldn't put a dollar amount on the loss, he said everyone spent the following morning cleaning and re-ordering items.