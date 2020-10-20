Man found dead near vehicle in Weed

Mount Shasta Herald

A death from what was originally reported to be a traffic collision may have been due to a medical emergency in Weed Monday evening.

Gert McGee III, 60, was found near his vehicle, which was located off the roadway in the area of Railroad and Lincoln avenues, the Weed Police Department said in a statement.

The WPD responded to the 911 call just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 19 for a report of a possible vehicle collision. When the WPD officer arrived and located the vehicle, reporting parties advised the male driver appeared to be deceased near the vehicle.

During the investigation it was determined the vehicle had not collided with anything and that McGee had exited the vehicle before collapsing.

"The cause of death is still under investigation, but it does not appear foul play was involved," WPD said. "The Weed Police Department would like to send out our sincere condolences to the family members of Mr. McGee."