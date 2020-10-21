COVID-19 puts kibosh on Mount Shasta’s Thanksgiving Dinner

A tradition for more than 30 years, the Thanksgiving Meal in Mount Shasta has been canceled this November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Thanksgiving Meal Organizing Committee has been considering how to manage our wonderful Community event while waiting to see how the COVID situation turns out,” said Dawn Fazende, who has been instrumental in bringing the event – which serves hundreds of people every Thanksgiving for free – to Mount Shasta. “After much discussion, our team has decided to postpone our traditional Thanksgiving Meal at the Mt. Shasta City Park for 2020.”

Fazende said she and the other organizers, including Dave and Dianne Allen, Julia Iniquez, Glenn Harvey, Annalysa Hartwell and others are “truly saddened to make this decision, but under the present circumstances, and the fact that we depend solely on volunteers, our concerns for the public’s safety is foremost in our decision.”

“We have served our community for over 30 years, and are hopeful for a continuation of this extraordinary tradition in the coming years,” said Fazende. “Thank you for your understanding and we wish each of you a Happy Thanksgiving!”