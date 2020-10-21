Senior citizens can get goodies, information at ride through event

Madrone Senior Services in Yreka, along with the County of Siskiyou California Adult Services, invite all senior citizens in Siskiyou County to attend a "ride through" event on Oct. 27.

Seniors can visit the Senior Nutrition Program building at Mount Shasta’s City Park, located at 1315 Nixon Road from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. to receive information about local resources for seniors and receive a free disaster Go Bag, while supplies last.

All will be distributed in a socially distanced manner. Each participant will be entered for a chance to win Walmart gift cards and more.

Lunch is available to eligible attendees. Call (530) 926-4611 for full details regarding the event.