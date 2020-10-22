Yreka man arrested after two dead kittens were found in his car

A Yreka man was arrested Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 21 on animal cruelty charges after telling staff at Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta that he had killed some cats.

Mount Shasta Police officers found two deceased cats in a bucket 54-year-old Daniel Brown's car. A third cat, which was malnourished and dehydrated, but still alive, was also discovered in the car's trunk, said MSPD Lt. Joe Restine.

Siskiyou Humane Society Executive Director Kim Latos said when the surviving female kitten was brought to her facility, it was "near death."

At this point, it is hard to tell if the kitten will make it, but it is moving around and active, which is a positive sign, Latos said. If it does survive, the cat may require special attention for the rest of its life as a result of its injuries.

“We would like to say that someone who was very closely involved in the rescue is going to be adopting the kitten,” said Latos. “She’s receiving medication and fluids regularly.”

The other two cats died "by physical violence," Lt. Restine said, but authorities don't know the location the cats were killed. Brown told authorities that he intended to kill all three cats, but one got away from him in the car.

As of Thursday afternoon, Brown remains in custody with a requested bond amount of $5,000, according to the Sisikyou County Jail's online in custody system.

Restine said the MSPD contacted Siskiyou Animal Control to request they do a welfare check at Brown's Yreka home to ensure there aren't any other animals in danger.

The MSPD asks that anyone who may have information pertaining to the incident contact their department at (530) 926-7540.