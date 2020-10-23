A place to play: Siskiyou American Legion wants to return to Weed's Son's Field

Shareen Strauss

Son’s Baseball Park in Weed is getting a facelift because the American Legion Youth Baseball League is coming back to the city.

Last year at this time, American Legion coaches Todd and Mark Ziegler contacted Weed High School Baseball coach John Oates and Weed Recreation and Parks Director Kim Greene asking if it would be possible to move their league back to Weed.

In a joint venture with Weed Recreation and Parks District, the City of Weed, the American Legion, Weed High School, G&G Hardware, Shasta Forest Products, Scott’s Turf, Rolling Rock Construction and other sponsors, they started breathing life back into the deteriorated baseball field that sits next to Weed High School on Hillside and North Davis streets.

Son’s Park was bustling in the 70s and 80s when it was being used during the week and on the weekends by the men's softball teams, Babe Ruth and WHS but it has been used less and less over the last decade. With the absence of use and severe weather conditions, the outfield sunk, the mounds built up in the infield, and the left field fence line is 63 inches lower than home plate.

American Legion players live throughout Siskiyou County, so Weed’s central location is ideal.

Being in Weed will also make travel from opposing teams, more convenient. Teams will be traveling from Humboldt, Grants Pass, Reno, Medford, Chico, Red Bluff and Feather River.

American Legion used Son’s Ball Park from the 90s until 2006, according to WHS Baseball Coach Josh Oates. “We are hoping that getting the field back in shape will draw more interest and bring back Babe Ruth teams,” he said.

Last year, the league applied for a grant through Scott's Turf and even though they made it to the top 10 of 500 applicants, they were not granted the funding.

“Our plan is to re-apply for the grant on Dec. 1 for $25,000 to revamp the field," said Greene. "The grant will help refurbish the field, concession stand and build locker rooms. If we don't get it, we are not giving up, we will work on getting more donations. This is the type of capital outlay project that Measure M could fund if passed."

Measure M is on the Nov. 3 ballot and asks for a .25 cent sales tax increase within Weed’s city limits, to be used for various projects including keeping the Bel Air Pool open, and upkeep of the city’s two cemeteries.

The group’s goal is to have the ballpark ready for the 2021 spring season.