Jr. Giants provide school supplies for Happy Camp students

Students at Happy Camp Elementary School got an unexpected surprise when they received school supplies and other San Francisco Giants items last Monday.

Garren Hanon, principal of Etna Elementary School and co-commissioner of the Junior Giants program in Mount Shasta, as well as Commissioner Mike Rodriguez went to Happy Camp to distribute the items. Hanon was alerted by his superintendent, Micheline Miglis, that the Happy Camp School District was in need of backpacks and school supplies.

"Our Mt Shasta Jr. Giants organization had a surplus and we decided that we needed to help the kids in Happy Camp," Hanon said.

On Sept. 8, the Happy Camp area was devastated by the Slater Fire, which destroyed more than 150 homes. A number of students and school staff were left without homes.

Hanon and Rodriguez delivered backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, and folders. They also brought hats, t-Shirts, water bottles, and bobbleheads of Giants stars such as Buster Posey and Brandon Crawford.

“They were so happy,” Hanon said. “It was nice to see them smiling and enthusiastic after all they been through.”

While they were setting up in the cafeteria, a number of students could be seen peeking through windows trying to figure out what was going on.

“The buzz and excitement at the school were wonderful to see,” Hanon said. “It was great we could do our part to help in any way possible.”

Rodriguez said the Giants organization was supportive of them and gave them the

"green light" to donate the surplus supplies to the students at Happy Camp Elementary.

Hanon was assisted by Tuesday Crocker, a staff member at Happy Camp Elementary. It was a reunion for them; Croker was one of Hanon's student from the very first class he taught as a teacher in 1998 at Klamath River Elementary School in Horse Creek. He said it was great to see her again and get reacquainted.

Hanon said it was “overwhelming” to hear and see the Slater Fire's devastation.

Rodriguez said he heard stories from staff members who tried to race home when the fire began but was too late and their homes were already gone.

“It was so devastating for those small community,” Rodriguez said.