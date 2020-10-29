Explosion at Motel 6 was marijuana concentrate making mishap

Staff reports

A Yreka man attempting to make a marijuana concentrate in a room at Weed’s Motel 6 Wednesday night caused a butane gas explosion that injured him and damaged the room.

After being ambulanced to Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta for treatment of his injuries, Michael Lynn Cunningham, 30, was arrested and booked into Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka on charges of manufacturing a controlled substance and felony vandalism, said Weed Police Department Sgt. Jared Klomparens.

The City of Weed Building Department has red tagged the motel room as unsafe, said Klomparens, and Weed City permits will need to be obtained prior to repair.

"Once repairs are made the Weed Building Department will inspect the room and then deem it safe to occupy," Klomparens added.

As of Thursday morning, Oct. 29, Cunningham was not listed as an inmate at the Siskiyou County Jail.