Siskiyou County 2020 election: your one-stop-shop

Early voting is going strong in the North State, and Election Day next Tuesday is expected to be busy for voters.

How many contested races are there in Siskiyou County? Who are the candidates? And how has the pandemic altered political campaigns and the issues of the North State?

This page provides an organized list of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers' and Siskiyou Daily News' coverage of the 2020 election. Get your questions about the candidates and issues answered here.

Mount Shasta City Council

Three seats: The candidates are incumbents Barbara Wagner and John Stackfleth and challengers Tessa Montgomery, Tim Stearns, and Betty Kreeger.

The top two vote-getters will be elected to four-year terms on the council.

• After 20 years on city council Stearns is ‘ready to do it again’

• City council candidate Tessa Montgomery has deep roots in Mount Shasta

•Frequent public commenter seeks Mount Shasta council seat

• Mount Shasta Council candidate Stackfleth wants to continue work he began four years ago

• Candidate Barbara Wagner wants to continue work on Mount Shasta City Council

Weed City Council

Two seats: The candidates are incumbents Sue Tavalero and Bob Hall and challengers Mark Mazzoni, Brian Palmer and Ron Stock.

The two top vote getters will be elected to a four-year term.

• 3 takeaways from Weed's candidate forum

•Weed council candidate Bob Hall has long history of community involvement

•Candidate Palmer wants to reflect views of the people on Weed City Council

•Weed’s mayor Sue Tavalero wants to continue work on council

•Former Weed city manager wants to serve on council

•Candidate Mazzoni aims to serve community on Weed’s city council

Dunsmuir City Council

Two seats: The candidates are incumbents Bruce Deutsch and "Big Dave" Keisler, as well as challengers Sandra Vaughan and Ahmet Tasci.

The winner is elected to a four-year term.

• Three Dunsmuir candidates decline to attend Sunday forum, propose alternate date

•Dunsmuir council candidate Bruce Deutsch believes government can 'make the world better'

•'Big Dave' Keisler wants to retain seat on Dunsmuir City Council

•Dunsmuir council candidate Tasci wants to ‘get the city back on track’

• Revitalization is Dunsmuir candidate Sandra Vaughan's main focu

Dunsmuir City Treasurer

Incumbent Mario Rubino is being challenged by Dena Marlatt.

•Treasurer candidate Marlatt wants to ‘help fix’ Dunsmuir’s financial woes

•Dunsmuir treasurer candidate Mario Rubino points to experience

Yreka City Council

Two seats: Candidates are incumbents Duane Kegg and Norman Shaskey. Challengers include Corey Middleton, Steve Radford and Tryes Cha.

The two top vote getters will be elected to four-year terms.

•Who's running for City Council in Yreka? Here are the 5 candidates

• Yreka City Council candidate Corey Middleton wants to see town thrive

• General contractor, veteran Radford seeks seat on Yreka council

• Yreka's Tryes Cha has 'overcome adversity' in life, aims for council seat

•Yreka City Councilor Norman Shaskey wants to retain seat in November

Montague City Council

Three seats: Candidates are incumbent Ray Fahey and challengers Thomas Hart, Takeshi Murakami, Shelley Solis and Crystal Rivera.

The three top vote-getters will be elected to four-year terms.

Town of Fort Jones

Two seats: Candidates are incumbent Kaletta Kate Tasem and challengers Kathye Banks, Julia Collie-Mason, Christian Sherfy and Wendy Lambert.

The top two vote getters will be elected to four-year terms.

City of Tulelake

One seat: Bryan Hendricks and Teresa Williams are the candidates.

The winner will be elected to a short term on the council.

Local measures

Measure H: City of Dunsmuir 1.5 cent sales tax needs a majority vote to pass.

Measure L: Regulation of industrial cannabis in Mount Shasta needs a majority vote to pass.

•Mount Shasta's Measure L: How would it affect the city's cannabis businesses?

Measure M: City of Weed .25% sales tax needs a majority vote to pass.

•Weed's Measure M could solve problems for special districts

Measure B: Regulating the commercial growth of cannabis within the City of Weed needs a majority vote to pass.

Measure C: South Yreka Fire Protection District increase in spending limit needs a majority vote to pass.

Measure D: Happy Camp Fire Protection District special parcel tax needs to be approved by 2/3 of voters to pass.

Measure K: Siskiyou Union High School District bonds to fund upgrades to security, safety and technology, classroom repairs, and expansion of labs and educational facilities needs 55% approval from voters to pass.

Measure F: McCloud Fire and Emergency Response Zone special parcel tax needs 2/3 voter approval to pass.

Measure I: Grenada Fire Protection District maintaining the current spending limit needs a majority vote to pass.

Measure J: Lake Shastina Community Services District special parcel tax needs 2/3 voter approval to pass.

Measure E: Shall the office of city clerk be an appointed position in Yreka needs a majority to pass.

Measure N: City of Tulelake annual parcel special tax for public safety needs 2/3 voter approval to pass.

Measure O: City of Tulelake 8% TOT tax need a majority vote to pass.

School

Three seats: In the Weed Elementary School District race, the candidates are incumbent Deborah Goltz and challengers Garrett Greene, Caleb Cordes, Derek Dewhurst and Ashley Cavalli.

Two seats: In the Butte Valley Unified District 1 race, the candidates are incumbent Mark Baldwin and challengers Heather Criss and Carolyn Field.

Two seats: In the Columbia School District race, the candidates are incumbents Charles Van Hoosen and Devon Hastings and challenger Walter Albert.

Two seats: In the Yreka Union High School Area 4 race, the candidates are incumbent Jamie Kimball and Mark Zeigler and challenger Cheryl Horvath.

California Assembly District 1

One seat: The candidates are Republican incumbent Megan Dahle of Bieber in Lassen County and Democratic rival Elizabeth Betancourt of Happy Valley in Shasta County.

California Senate District 1

One seat: The candidates are Republican incumbent Brian Dahle of Bieber in Lassen County and Democratic rival Pamela Swartz of Nevada City in Nevada County.

California Congressional District 1

One seat: The candidates are Republican incumbent Doug LaMalfa of Richvale and Democratic rival Audrey Denney of Chico.

3 questions for Audrey Denney, Doug LaMalfa in North State congressional race

Over $4 million riding on North State races as police unions, tech companies open wallets

Election 2020 preparations

• Voting in Siskiyou County? Here's what you need to know

•Election 2020: How to track your California mail-in ballot and other answers

•Need a quick intro to California 2020 props on the ballot? Here are 1-minute videos

•Vote-by-mail fraud is rare, says Siskiyou County County Clerk

•Siskiyou County Clerk answers frequently asked voting questions