RESULTS: Mount Shasta's Measure L behind in polls, south Siskiyou city council races extremely close

Measure L, which has been heavily debated in Mount Shasta and would put more restrictions on the city's industrial cannabis businesses, trailed Tuesday night, with 61% of the voters casting their ballots against it.

Weed's cannabis measure, Measure B, was ahead Tuesday evening with 64% of the vote. Both L and B need majority votes to pass - and results could change as ballots continue to be counted.

According to early voting results, Dunsmuir City Council incumbents "Big Dave" Keiser and Bruce Deutsch have enough votes to retain their seats by a narrow margin, as do incumbents Susan Tavalero and Bob Hall in Weed - although both races are extremely close and candidates are separated in some cases by only a handful of votes.

The Siskiyou County Clerk's office released two result updates Tuesday night. As of 9:25 p.m., 64% of precincts were reporting.

In Mount Shasta, Chamber of Commerce president Tessa Montgomery sits at the top of the pack along with attorney Tim Stearns, who previously served for more than 20 years on the council before being voted out four years ago. Taking the third available seat in early voting results is incumbent John Stackfleth. Incumbent Barbara Wagner and retired legal assistant Betty Kreeger are fourth and fifth, respectively, in early voting results.

The Siskiyou Union High School District's bond Measure K was doing well Tuesday night - it needs 55% of the vote to pass and had the support of 64% of voters in early results.

Weed's Measure M, which would raise the city's sales tax by a quarter penny to fund things like the city pool and cemetery maintenance, as well as other general needs, needs a majority vote to win and was ahead Tuesday with 53% of the vote.

Measure H - Dunsmuir's 1.5% sales tax measure, was not faring as well and was behind on Election Night, 56% to 43%.

Both Lake Shastina's Measure J and McCloud's Measure G - both special parcel taxes that need 2/3 voter approval to pass, were ahead Tuesday evening in early voting results.

Election results will be updated as they come in.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation Siskiyou County resident and has lived in Mount Shasta and Weed her entire life.