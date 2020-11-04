Measure K: Siskiyou voters support bond measure for education

Siskiyou County voters showed support for education on Tuesday, with 63% approving a bond measure that will allow four local high schools to upgrade security and technology and expand labs and educational facilities. The result is not final, but numbers are encouraging.

“I am pleased and encouraged at the recognition of the voters to keep their financial support to public education,” said Siskiyou Union High School District trustee Gregg Gunkel. “This has been a troubling year for public education with the challenge to get our kids back in school. The positive vote on Measure K indicates confidence in our efforts to continue to create the best opportunities for our kids to have a quality learning environment.”

2020 Siskiyou County Local Election Results | Mount Shasta Herald

Measure K, which will provide bond funding for Mount Shasta, Weed, McCloud and Happy Camp high schools, needs 55% of the vote to pass. Early voting results Monday morning show the measure ahead 63.08% to 36.82%: 4,270 people cast "yes" votes compared to 2,488 who said no.

The bond measure authorizes $3 million in bonds and will cost $8 per $100,000 assessed value for property owners, raising about $228,000 each year until repaid.

“Our aging facilities cannot be maintained with the funding we receive from state and federal resources,” the SUHSD Board of Trustees wrote in an Oct. 19 letter, urging voters to support the measure.

Specifically, the district plans to use bond revenue to upgrade emergency smoke filtration systems which are vital during wildfire season and during the COVID-19 pandemic, when air circulation is necessary to provide in-person classes.

It will also be used for fire alarms, emergency communication systems, CTE classrooms and science labs, modernizing classrooms and technology, repairing leaking roofs and plumbing infrastructure,

Weed school board

In the race for three Weed Elementary School District seats on the board of trustees, incumbent Deborah Goltz appears to have retained her seat, according to early voting results.

Candidate Garrett Greene currently holds the second seat, with Caleb Cordes and Ashley Cavalli battling it out for the third position and separated by just seven votes. Derek Dewhurst is currently in fifth place.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation Siskiyou County resident and has lived in Mount Shasta and Weed her entire life.