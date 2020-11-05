Measure L supporters 'disappointed' with election outcome, remain concerned about cannabis in Mount Shasta

Mount Shasta's controversial Measure L, spearheaded by the Keep Cannabis Away from Kids coalition, failed with voters on Tuesday. According to the latest election results from Siskiyou County Wednesday afternoon, the measure was behind, 60.6% to 39.4%. Although there are still 5,500 ballots left to be counted in Siskiyou County, "L" is unlikely to garner the majority vote it needs to pass.

"The Keep Cannabis Away from Kids coalition is disappointed in the vote outcome," said the coalition's chairman, Tom Scovill in an email on Wednesday. "Thanks to support from many community members, we were able to produce an education campaign of targeted email, a comprehensive website, and informative mailers to voters about city actions promoting industrial cannabis businesses that produce harmful hi-potent cannabis products, over the safety provisions for youth in Prop. 64. But it obviously was not enough."

"Four days ago we were alerted to a new type of cultivator license in Prop. 64 that becomes available beginning Jan 1, 2023, which allows big players, like a Bayer or Monsanto, to be licensed for indoor grows greater than 22,000 square feet," said Scovill. "Measure L would have prevented the city adding a new license type without a vote of the people. Now, given the promotion of industrial cannabis businesses by key city staff and the statements of the majority of the new council, citizens may be faced with large expansion of these businesses and new licenses."

The measure would have added more regulations for Mount Shasta's industrial cannabis businesses.

Gina Munday, owner of Mount Shasta's Green Heart Collective, said she believes the "Yes on L" campaign was misleading to the public. "I feel that they are using children as an excuse for hatred," she said.

Reny Townsend, owner of Jefferson Soul - one of the cannabis businesses at the center of the Measure L controversy - believes its failure is a "promising sign" for the city. He said cannabis businesses will bring "prosperity and growth" to the area.

"It is our mission to prove to the community that we are a positive asset and I hope the proponents of Measure L will in time realize we care about our community's safety and wellbeing as much as anyone," Townsend said.

"Measure L, at best, was an attempt to undo a change in the community that had already occurred," said Mount Shasta City Manager Juliana Lucchesi, who has asserted that the city already had stringent cannabis regulations.