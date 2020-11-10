Siskiyou County officials report first COVID-19 death

Siskiyou County Public Health officials announced Tuesday the first death from COVID-19 in the county.

The county did not release the person's age or sex.

The case investigation for this person’s COVID-19 illness suggests this was a community acquired infection, Siskiyou County Public Health said in a press release. No specific place or event was identified as the source of their infection.

Community spread poses an even higher threat to people in increased risk categories, according to public health. Those individuals should continue to stay home as much as possible to limit their exposure to the virus. People at increased risk include adults over 65 years old and persons with chronic health conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

Here are places to get tested for COVID-19:

• Fairchild Medical Center

• Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta

• Anav Tribal Health Clinic

• Karuk Tribal Health Clinics

• Shasta Cascade Health (Dunsmuir Health, McCloud Health, Shasta Valley Health)

• North Star Naturopathic Medicine

• Dr. Michael Z. Staszel (Mount Shasta)

• Yreka Immediate Care

Call ahead to get times of testing and any other pertinent information. Contact information can be found on the Siskiyou County Public Health webpage.