COVID-19: Mount Shasta High School returns to distance learning

One week after moving into a hybrid model that brought Mount Shasta High School students to campus two days a week, a confirmed COVID-19 case within a student's family has prompted the school to return to distance learning, starting Monday.

Weed, McCloud and Happy Camp high schools, which are also part of the Siskiyou Union High School District, are unaffected.

"At this time, the high school does not have any specific information about possible student exposure at school," said MSHS principal Sati Shah in an emergency announcement to families Friday afternoon. However, he continued, this is "an evolving situation" and the school is working closely with the school nurse and the Siskiyou County Public Health Department "to determine if and where students and staff may have been exposed."

"As new information becomes known, we will inform you of any specific steps that you may need to take," Shah said in his announcement.

On Monday, Mount Shasta Elementary and Sisson schools also moved to distance learning at least until Nov. 30 after an employee at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Shasta tested positive for COVID-19. The Boys & Girls Club utilizes Sisson's campus and has been open through the summer.

