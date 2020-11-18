'Turkey, down to the whipped cream and the pie:' St. Anthony's offers Thanksgiving dinner

This year, St. Anthony's Church in Mount Shasta will be offering Thanksgiving dinner baskets to those in need. Head volunteer Heather Goggins said the dinners, which include an entire Thanksgiving dinner, – "turkey, down to the whipped cream and the pie" – is even more important in 2020, since the annual Mount Shasta Community Thanksgiving Dinner isn't happening.

The baskets are delivered to residents the Monday before Thanksgiving and are supported by donations from the community.

"We don't require forms, you can just call and tell us how many people are in your house and we will put together a basket for you," said Goggins.

Goggins noted that St. Anthony's is one of the few places of worship that are offering dinners this year due to COVID-19. "We do Thanksgiving, and the Elks handle Christmas," she said.

St. Anthony's volunteers are available Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. To request a basket, call (530) 926-4477 or (530) 849-3716 before Nov. 20.