North State Giving Tuesday: 45 Siskiyou County nonprofits to support

Presented by the Community Foundation of the North State and Merchants Bank of Commerce, 2020's North State Giving Tuesday will take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 1.

For 14 hours, online donations will be accepted through northstategives.org.

This is a chance to "give where you live" and support local organizations and nonprofits in Siskiyou County that you or a loved one may frequent and use. Giving Tuesday emphasizes opportunities to give back in safe ways that allow for kindness and connection, even while distancing due to COVID-19.

There are more than 45 Siskiyou County nonprofits participating this year. Below is a list and an overview of each:

• Beacon of Hope Gospel Rescue Mission – Beacon Of Hope Gospel Rescue Mission provides, directly or by referral, emergency shelter for homeless and marginally housed people in Siskiyou County by providing coordinated support and transitional services for those who need it. Their vision is to restore hope to the homeless and hurting of Siskiyou County; and to meet the spiritual and practical needs of the vulnerable through the Gospel of Jesus Christ, thereby enabling them to rebuild stable, healthy and productive lives.

• Boys & Girls Club of Greater Shasta – B&GCGS empowers youth to reach their full potential as responsible, caring and productive citizens through professionally led programs and activities that are fun, positive and relevant in a safe and supportive healthy environment.

• Choices Mt. Shasta /Yreka – Choices exists as a compassionate community, providing resources and support to those with pregnancy and/or parenting concerns and challenges. There are two locations: Mount Shasta, 215 W. Alma St. and Yreka, 409 N. Main St. Both are staffed primarily by volunteers, a paid half-time executive director, and less than a quarter-time paid administrative assistant - both of whom also volunteer.

• College of the Siskiyous Foundation – The COS Foundation supports the mission and values of College of the Siskiyous by fostering community relationships and raising funds to enhance exceptional learning environments.

• Dunsmuir Botanical Garden – The purpose of this organization is to enhance the natural setting of the Dunsmuir City Park for the enjoyment and horticultural education of the public through the establishment and maintenance of native and cultivated woodland plants. Through its fundraising efforts, the Dunsmuir Botanical Gardens will work with other community organizations and local schools to increase civic pride and beautification of the city.

• Dunsmuir Community Resource Center – DCRC is committed to being a place where all are welcome, especially families, children and seniors. DCRC is a place where anyone can come, not only in times of need, but to be encouraged, celebrated and supported. Programs include family strengthening, child abuse prevention, school readiness and resources for all. They have been open during COVID-19, with precautions in place, providing over 2,609 bags of food and coordinating delivery for over 14 pallets of food.

• Family & Community Resource Center of Weed – Weed FCRC is committed to being a place where all are welcome, especially families, children and seniors. This is a place where anyone can come, not only in times of need, but to be encouraged, celebrated and supported. Programs include family strengthening, child abuse prevention, school readiness and resources for all. They have been open during COVID-19, with precautions in place, providing over 2,609 bags of food and coordinating delivery for over 14 pallets of food.

• Friends of the Etna Public Library – The Friends' goal is to promote and encourage the use of the Etna Branch Library through the promotion of literacy endeavors, increasing educational and cultural opportunities for the community and providing increased exposure to books, computers and related materials for children, youth and adults. We are a popular stop for PCT hikers. They provide supplemental financial support to the Etna Branch Library to help keep it open.

• Friends of the Mount Shasta Avalanche Center – The mission is to enrich the Mount Shasta area backcountry experience by providing professional forecasting, real-time information and avalanche safety training.

• Friends of the Siskiyou County Museum – The Friends of the Siskiyou County Museum’s mission is to support the Siskiyou County Museum with event planning, fundraising and promotion.

• Friends of the Siskiyou County Rink – F.O.R.’s mission is to raise funds to create a financially sustainable year-round facility. They plan and support ongoing improvements of the Siskiyou Ice Rink in Mount Shasta.

• Genealogy Society of Siskiyou County – The Genealogical Society of Siskiyou County was established in 1972 by 57 passionate families to stimulate public interest in family history: to collect, preserve and publish genealogical, biographical and historical information relating to families and places: to provide family research educational services to the communities in Siskiyou County.

• Great Northern Services – GNS invigorates communities by initiating positive social change to improve economic conditions. They provide services to support equal access across society in all streams - to reduce hunger in children, seniors and veterans; make homes healthy and free of environmental hazards; offering access to business capital; foster community development of infrastructure for safe water, sewer and high speed communications delivery; and delivers research and resources to support.

• Great Shasta Rail Trail – The Great Shasta Rail Trail will link the towns of McCloud and Burney and nearby recreation areas along an 80 mile trail that will feature local heritage, scenic landscapes, and stimulate the economic and social vitality of the region. Forty miles of packed cinder trail are now open for non-motorized recreation.

• Happy Camp Community Action – The mission of the Happy Camp Community Center is to promote the health and stability of the community and its residents by engaging in activities that benefit children, families and the economy.

• Hub Communities Family Resource Center – The HUB is committed to being a place where all are welcome, especially families, children and seniors. It’s are a place where anyone can come, not only in times of need, but to be encouraged, celebrated and supported! All programs include family strengthening, child abuse prevention, school readiness, and resources for all. They have been open during COVID-19, with precautions in place, providing over 2,609 bags of food and coordinating delivery for over 14 pallets of food.

• JEDI – array of entrepreneurial development services, JEDI has assisted 8,000 people to create 3,000 businesses and receive over $6 million in financing. JEDI hosts the VITA tax prep program and Mt. Shasta Farmers' Market. JEDI was designated an SBA Women's Business Center in 2014 and was a “Business first responder” in this pandemic.

• Mid Klamath Watershed Council – The mission is to collaboratively plan and implement ecosystem restoration, promote community vitality, and involve people in land stewardship.

• Mount Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center – This small but feisty grassroots nonprofit defends and restores forests, waters and wildlife around the mountain we all love. That has been the mission for over 32 years.

• Mt. Shasta Community Resource Center – MSCRC is committed to being a place where all are welcome, especially families, children and seniors. This is a place where anyone can come, not only in times of need, but to be encouraged, celebrated and supported. Programs include family strengthening, child abuse prevention, school readiness, and resources for all. They have been open during COVID-19, with precautions in place, providing over 2,609 bags of food and coordinating delivery for over 14 pallets of food.

• Mt. Shasta Race Association – This is the parent organization for the Mt. Shasta Ski Team, the Master’s program and High school racing and mountain bike team. They strive to promote the benefits of a community oriented mountain lifestyle through skiing, snowboarding, ski racing and mountain biking. Under their guidance, athletes learn to maintain high standards for personal, athletic and academic achievement. MSRA is committed to providing the highest quality coaching and training environment.

• Mt. Shasta Rotary Foundation – Mt. Shasta Rotarians believe in service above self. They give through volunteering and financial support so others can thrive.

• Mt. Shasta School CAFÉ – The intention of School CAFE is to assure that Mt. Shasta students have fresh food every day when at school and that they have an appreciation for real food that is delicious, local, organic, and fresh. Last spring, when classes went remote, they improvised a fruit stand and passed out pounds of organic strawberries, blueberries, grapes, and peaches to families that came to pick up student lunches. Proceeds from Giving Tuesday 2020 will buy fresh fruits and veggies for K-12 students in Mt. Shasta.

• Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum – The museum’s mission is to illuminate the past, present and future of the Mt. Shasta area.

• Mt. Shasta Trail Association – The Mt. Shasta Trail Association is a California Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation. Their mission is to provide inspiring outdoor experiences, advance appreciation of the beauty of the Mt. Shasta area, and assist in educating the public in environmentally sound stewardship by designing, constructing, maintaining and using trails in the Mt. Shasta area.

• Music by the Mountain – Music By The Mountain was established in 2004 to present extraordinary live classical music performances and provide music outreach to schools in rural Siskiyou County. Their board of local community leaders is committed to sponsoring the highest level of musical experiences to students who might not be exposed to the real world of classical music.

• Northern California Resource Center – By embracing and maximizing the collaborative process, NCRC helps people by educating, training, assisting and employing them in the field of natural resources and multi-media production, consequently empowering them to make a difference in their lives and their community.

• Ore-Cal Resource Conservation and Development Area Council – Ore-Cal's mission is to increase the vitality of our natural resource-based communities. Ore-Cal Resource Conservation and Development area Council is sometimes referred to as, “a vehicle for the rural communities bringing forth their needs and helping them to be developed into shovel-ready projects.”

• Red Scarf Society for the Performing Arts – RSSPA is a volunteer organization that promotes performing arts in the communities of Siskiyou county, and serves as a support group for the Yreka Community Theater, which is owned by the City of Yreka, and provides education outreach to the students of Siskiyou County.

• Rescue Ranch – Rescue Ranch's mission is to nurture rescued companion dogs while finding them loving and caring homes. Their vision is that no adoptable pets will be killed in Northern California due to lack of shelter, space or treatable medical condition. Rescue Ranch believes that all of us working together to support quality lives for companion animals also improves the quality of life for all in the community.

• Save the Rain – Save the Rain teaches communities in East Africa to use rain as a sustainable water supply, stopping the needless deaths caused by the Global Water Crisis. This program teaches individual initiative in reforestation, sanitation, and sustainable agriculture. Giving Tuesday falls on their 15th birthday. To celebrate, our sponsor will match every contribution dollar for dollar. It only cost $15 to bring a child clean water for the rest of their lives. Helping your generosity go even further.

• Saving Shasta Cats – Rescue, alter, shelter, foster, feed, care, adopt, repeat! The mission is to improve the lives of Siskiyou County community( feral) cats with daily healthy food, veterinary care and shelter. Services include the spay and neuter of companion cats, dogs and community cats; assisting low income Siskiyou County residents with emergency vet bills; operating a healthy cat and dog food bank for disabled and needy residents with companion animals; and providing foster care and adoption into loving forever homes to abandoned, injured and abused cats.

• Scott Valley Christian Academy – The mission is to provide a Christ centered education by equipping students today to impact our world for tomorrow.

• Scott Valley Family Resource Center – SVFRC is committed to being a place where all are welcome, especially families, children and seniors. This is a place where anyone can come, not only in times of need, but to be encouraged, celebrated and supported. Programs include family strengthening, child abuse prevention, school readiness, and resources for all. “Our mission is to be a community-based organization dedicated to strengthening the community by enriching and empowering individuals and families.”

• Shasta Cascade Health Centers – SCHC is a comprehensive primary healthcare practice dedicated to building a healthy community and improving the individual health, well-being, and quality of life for everyone. They provide care that is safe, effective, and patient-centered, and engage with patients as individuals in a mindful and empathetic way. They value each patient and regard them and their loved ones with acceptance, courtesy and dignity. Their motto is “Our Patients Come First.”

• Siskiyou Arts Museum – The Siskiyou Arts Museum strives to enrich the lives of artists, residents and visitors to Siskiyou County through exhibition, sale and interpretation of the visual, literary and performing arts by presenting events and programs that will educate, strengthen, serve and sustain our community.

• Siskiyou Community Food Bank – The mission of the Food Bank is to provide a location for the collection and distribution of nutritious food and food products to residents in Siskiyou County that have a financial need (low-income) and “to enhance community efforts in the awareness and elimination of hunger in Siskiyou County.” The Food bank supports nutritional education, increasing individuals’ consumption of fresh and local fruits and vegetables, and follows the current USDA Food Guideline.

• Siskiyou Community Resource Collaborative – Siskiyou Community Resource Collaborative is committed to being a place where all are welcome, especially families, children and seniors. This is a place where anyone can come, not only in times of need, but to be encouraged, celebrated and supported. Programs include, family strengthening, child abuse prevention, school readiness, and resources for all.

• Siskiyou County 4-H – The University of California 4-H Youth Development Program engages youth in reaching their fullest potential while advancing the field of youth development.

• Siskiyou County Arts Council – The Siskiyou County Arts Council continually works in cultivating strong and creative communities in Siskiyou County.

• Siskiyou County Film Commission – SCFC enhances the vitality and economic prosperity of the community through the support of special events and the expansion of filming in the region. SCFC produces the annual Jefferson State FLIXX Fest in Scott Valley.

• Siskiyou County Sheriff Search and Rescue Association – The Siskiyou County Sheriff Search and Rescue Association, aka SARA, is a non-profit organized by the volunteers of the Siskiyou County Sheriff Search and Rescue Team: Their mission is to support and assist the mission of the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) Search and Rescue Team; to promote awareness of and quality in the SAR Team; and to financially assist, plan and coordinate projects, activities, grant applications, training, and fundraisers for the SAR Team.

• Siskiyou Dolly Parton Imagination Library – The Siskiyou Dolly Parton Imagination Library mails a free book, monthly, to the home of all registered children of Siskiyou County who are ages birth to five. By reading regularly to children, they are given the biggest boost toward a successful education they will ever get, increasing the level of their literacy, thus making a huge difference in their future and the future of our communities.

• Siskiyou Domestic Violence and Crisis Center – SDV&CC is dedicated to facilitating a healthy recovery process for all domestic violence and sexual assault survivors and to reducing the occurrences of these crimes through community awareness and prevention projects. Assisting victims in becoming survivors by providing advocacy and support services while empowering them during this transitional period. It is also the goal of SDV&CC to influence public policy and attitudes towards these crimes.

• Siskiyou Family YMCA – Their mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

• Siskiyou Food Assistance – Their mission is to help neighbors with sustainable, nutritious food supplies. To fulfill what Jesus said, “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me.” Matthew 25:40.

• Siskiyou Habitat for Humanity – Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Mission Vision: A world where everyone has a decent place to live.

• Siskiyou Humane Society – Siskiyou Humane Society exists to improve the lives of companion animals by sheltering, rehabilitating, reducing overpopulation and finding permanent homes. They promote responsible pet ownership, kindness to animals and enhancement of human-animal relationships through education and outreach.

• Siskiyou Land Trust – The SLT is dedicated to long-term stewardship of agricultural, forest and wildlands in Siskiyou County by working with willing landowners, agencies and organizations.

• Siskiyou Media Council – The mission of the Siskiyou Media Council is to serve as a community-building platform by providing the essential foundation and support for local residents to produce, broadcast and view neighborhood news, emergency information, and creative programming for the people, of the people and by the people of Siskiyou County.

• Siskiyou Opportunity Center – Mission is to provide support services that assist individuals with disabilities to obtain an earned income, function independently, and maximize their highest level of vocational potential.

• Siskiyou Outdoor Recreation Alliance – SORA advocates for opportunities for all to access outdoor recreation and creates meaningful and responsible connections to the trails, mountains, forests, rivers, lakes and landscapes of the Shasta-Siskiyou region of northern California.

• Soroptimist International of Yreka – Soroptimist International of Yreka is a service organization that focuses on women and children. Through education, advocacy and action Soroptimist strive to empower women and children to improve their lives so they can live their dreams.

• Stable Hands – Stable Hands’ mission is to improve the physical, mental and social health of people living with disabilities through Therapeutic Horsemanship.

• The Jefferson Pipe Band – Their mission is to promote, support and uphold Celtic music by preserving and developing the art and appreciation of piping and drumming. Teaching youth and adults to play the Great Highland Bagpipes and the Scottish Highland drums in preparation for public performance. To promote and demonstrate values and tradition.

• United Scholarships – USI has been providing educational opportunities to deserving Yreka High School graduates since 1964. Since 1964, USI has awarded 2,658 scholarships totaling more than $3,241,000 to graduates from Yreka Union High School District. United Scholarships, INC is committed to continuing that tradition in support of graduates seeking dual enrollment, post secondary, post graduate, and certification degrees.

• We Advocate Thorough Environmental Review – We Advocate Thorough Environmental Review, more commonly known as the W.A.T.E.R. group, is a grassroots organization dedicated to protecting Mount Shasta's water and other natural resources from privatization and depletion by extraction for corporate profit, protecting groundwater from contamination by industrial activity, and protecting the environment from other inappropriate and polluting industrial/commercial activities.

• Youth Empowerment Siskiyou – Y.E.S., formerly known as CASA, advocates for trauma-exposed, foster and at-risk youth and their families.

• Yreka Enrichment Fund – The Yreka Enrichment Fund was created for the purpose of establishing and sustaining an endowment to support Yreka's nonprofits and organizations that enrich the quality of life for Yreka's citizens. This fund is administered through Community Foundation of the North State (formerly Shasta Regional Community Foundation).