Siskiyou Food Assistance distributed nearly 500 Thanksgiving dinners

Standing in a sea of brow bags filled with groceries, Siskiyou Food Assistance volunteers were hard at work Monday morning lining up cars and distributing Thanksgiving food boxes to those in need.

SFA volunteers, Weed Police Department officers and Weed Fire Department volunteers helped control traffic with Weed’s Mayor Sue Tavalero. At 10 a.m., there were already more than 40 cars parked and waiting to pick up meals.

The giveaway has been happening for more than 15 years, and COVID-19 didn’t stop it.

Lee Fulcher, Chairman of the Siskiyou Food Assistance board said there has been a large increase in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, according to Fulcher, there were also increases to donated items and funding for the food bank.

“Generosity has picked up,” said Fulcher, who with the help of dozens of volunteers provided almost 500 meals to residents in need. “It’s been a real blessing.”