Siskiyou unemployment is at 7.3% in October

Siskiyou County’s unemployment numbers dropped one percentage point between September and October – but it’s unknown how Gov. Newsom’s second shut down order for indoor dining will affect the local leisure and hospitality industry.

The county’s unemployment rate was 7.3% in October, down from 8.3% in September, according to information released Friday by the state’s Employment Development Department. In 2019, Siskiyou’s October unemployment rate was 4.7%.

Of the county’s civilian labor force of 16,480 people, 1,120 are unemployed, the EDD reported.

Siskiyou County’s jobless rate has been declining steadily since it peaked at 15.7% in April. According to EDD statistics, Siskiyou County is weathering the COVID-19 storm better than several other of California’s 58 counties. It’s currently ranked 26th in terms of unemployment, up from a ranking of 28th last month.

Ranked first, with an unemployment rate of 5.2% is nearby Lassen County. Imperial County at the far southern end of the state ranks last with a jobless rate of 18.8%.

Almost every industry in Siskiyou County took a hit due to the pandemic, with the exception of federal government jobs, state government jobs, and educational and health services.

Predictably, the hardest hit industries were transportation, warehousing and utilities; professional business services; leisure and hospitality; and mining and logging, according to the EDD.

Statewide, the unemployment rate is 9%, down from 11% the month before. The U.S. unemployment rate sits at 6.6%, the EDD reported.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation Siskiyou County resident and has lived in Mount Shasta and Weed her entire life.