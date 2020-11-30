'It breaks our hearts:' Shop with a Cop canceled due to pandemic

The Yreka Police Department recently announced that it will not hold this year’s Shop with a Cop event due to COVID-19 concerns.

The police department cited the recent spike in positive cases in a statement on the department’s Facebook page.

The event is typically held in December at the Walmart in Yreka with law enforcement officers from departments throughout the county shopping with kids in need, who are able to pick out items for themselves and their families.

The Shop with a Cop program has been going on in Siskiyou County for five years.

“The Yreka Police Department would like to convey this wasn’t an easy decision to make but we feel it’s best for everyone due to COVID-19 concerns and the harsh reality 2020 has brought us,” the YPD said in the statement. “We simply couldn’t take the chance that our program might cause someone to contract the virus and cause additional community spread or death.”

The YPD said that those that contribute to the event each year have agreed to allow them to deposit the funds from this year, request additional funding next year, “and have a huge Shop with a Cop next year.”

The business contributors to Shop With A Cop each year are Walmart, DeClerk Enterprises, Rain Rock Casino, and the Siskiyou Central Credit Union. They also receive donations from citizens, police officers, local churches, and anonymously.

The YPD said that the Siskiyou Central Credit Union has advertised the program on their website and on Facebook the past two years and accept donations for the program if people want to donate.

“Our emphasis this year was going to be on children affected by the local fires, and it breaks our hearts to cancel the event but look forward to next year for the largest event ever,” the YPD said.