COVID-19: Amid surge, Siskiyou County officials report fourth death

A fourth person has died in Siskiyou County as the result of COVID-19, the county health department reported Wednesday afternoon.

No information about the person was released. This has been the case with every COVID-related death, however, at the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, public health director Shelly Davis said the first three deaths were all people over the age of 60.

The county is seeing more people in the 18-49 age range testing positive for COVID, Davis told the supervisors.

As of Wednesday morning, Siskiyou County tallied 737 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 161 of which were active. More than 330 of the cases were confirmed over the past two weeks.

Siskiyou County is seeing an average of about 46 new cases (per 100,000 residents) per day, according to the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy, and a positivity rate of 18.5%. These metrics land Siskiyou, as well as the majority of California, in the purple, or widespread, reopening tier, meaning that non essential businesses are closed.

Statewide, there are about 30 new cases per 100,000 residents each day and a positivity rate of 6.4%m according to the blueprint.

